StormTeam 3: Dense Fog Advisory until 3 AM Friday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for portions of northern Iowa until 3 AM Friday. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 9:10 PM
