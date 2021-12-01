StormTeam 3: December is shaping up to be a mild one!

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is showing that much of the United States may enjoy a mild December. The southern tier of the US has a higher likelihood of seeing temperatures above average throughout the month. While the overall trend is for a mild December, that doesn't mean we won't have any colder and snowy days too. It just means that there is a higher chance for more mild days, as compared to colder ones. And of course, there will be some snowy days throughout the month as Rochester averages about 12.4" of snowfall and Mason City sees about 9.4" of snow during the month of December.