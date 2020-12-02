StormTeam 3: December is Trending Mild

Now that we're into the month of December, the overall trend is for above normal temperatures for the month. Now, there will still be days when there are below normal temperatures, but the month as a whole will likely be above normal. Our average high on December 1st is 32 degrees, and by December 31st, the average high drops to 24 degrees. While we will be trending above average, there will still be a lot of ups and downs in temperatures throughout the month. The same goes for precipitation. The month is trending to feature below normal chances for precipitation, but there will still be periods of rain and snow across Minnesota and Iowa throughout the month of December.