StormTeam 3: December brings chill and snow

December is usually the month you circle for the start of Winter. Meteorologist Winter starts the first of the month and Astronomical Winter kicks off a few days before Christmas. The angle of the sun hitting the Earth changes, cold temps filter in, and the snow becomes more persistant. Average high temperatures dip from above the freezing mark to the 20s. Although January and February tend to be colder, it's not out of the norm to see at least one or two plunges of Arctic air every single December. Get ready for the change of the month.