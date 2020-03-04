StormTeam 3: Daylight Saving Time Begins This Weekend

It's almost time to spring forward one hour on your clocks to mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, which begins at 2am this Sunday, March 8th. The century-old practice will give us an extra hour of sunlight during the evenings but temporarily take away our sunshine during the early mornings. DST dates back to 1916 when Germany adopted the practice to save energy during the war. Many countries adopted the practice, including the US. Not everybody is so keen on the hour changes as many states are debating on opting out of the practice. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 gave every US state and territory the right to opt out of Daylight Saving Time. Arizona is the only state in the lower 48 that exercises that right. Hawaii and some US territories also keep their clocks the same all year.