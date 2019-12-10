StormTeam 3: Dangerous cold is here, know the signs of Hypothermia

When temperatures fall below the freezing point of 32° the risk for hypothermia rises. Being from the upper Midwest, we know that we fall below freezing for most of the cold season. This means that our risk for cold related injuries and illnesses is higher than most. We need to take extra precautions to prepare for the frigid temps, especially when they come so suddenly like this Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will stay in the single digits through this 48hr period with lows falling well below the zero mark and wind chills hovering around -10 to -25 degrees. Signs of hypothermia set in within 15 minuets during these below freezing stretches. It's imperative to know the signs and to bundle up as much as possible when heading outdoors. Luckily, the cold snap ends by Thursday as temps pop back near normal and isolated snow showers return.