Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities respond to report of person in vehicle in Winnebago River near Mason City Full Story

StormTeam 3: Dangerous cold is here, know the signs of Hypothermia

Cold temperatures bring new dangers

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

When temperatures fall below the freezing point of 32° the risk for hypothermia rises. Being from the upper Midwest, we know that we fall below freezing for most of the cold season. This means that our risk for cold related injuries and illnesses is higher than most. We need to take extra precautions to prepare for the frigid temps, especially when they come so suddenly like this Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will stay in the single digits through this 48hr period with lows falling well below the zero mark and wind chills hovering around -10 to -25 degrees. Signs of hypothermia set in within 15 minuets during these below freezing stretches. It's imperative to know the signs and to bundle up as much as possible when heading outdoors. Luckily, the cold snap ends by Thursday as temps pop back near normal and isolated snow showers return. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -16°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Iowa DOT talks how 511 gets updated

Image

Ping Pong Prodigy

Image

Elton Hills Drive safety session

Image

Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron

Image

Ice almost ready for arena

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/9

Image

Plan to Move Alternative School

Community Events