StormTeam 3: Dangerous Cold Continues Into Next Week

Mother Nature is bringing a lot of us across the country the furthest thing from a Valentine's gift...dangerous cold weather. We've been stuck in a frigid stretch for over a week now, with another round of extremely cold temperatures moving in for Sunday and Monday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will go into effect starting Saturday night and last through Monday morning, which means we'll be battling the cold through a long stretch. Wind chills could reach anywhere between -45 and -50 for Valentine's Day morning (Sunday), which brings a threat for frostbite within minuets on any exposed skin. The winds will be gusting near 20 mph from the northwest during this time. As we slide into Monday morning, plan for morning temperatures anywhere between -20 to -25. Winds will have weakened during this time, but wind chills will still remain much cooler - and still VERY dangerous. Luckily, the cold will be coming to an end as we move into the midweek. Highs will rise into the low teens on Wednesday with temps near 30 next Saturday!