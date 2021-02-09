StormTeam 3: Valentine's Day is Looking Frigid

Arctic air has been locked in place over the Midwest, and this weekend will feature a re-enforcing shot of arctic air. Expect highs to be below zero on Valentine's Day, and wind chills may approach -50 for portions of Minnesota and Iowa. Certainly a day to stay inside, make some hot cocoa, and enjoy a few movies! If you do have to venture outside, keep in mind that with this cold, frostbite can occur in under 15 minutes.