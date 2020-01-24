StormTeam 3: Could it be another cold February?

Who is ready for another cold February. If the Climate Prediction Center is correct, it may very well be another cold February with the forecast indicating a greater than normal chance of below average temperatures for the month. February 2019 was one of the coldest in a generation with the month ending off nearly 10 degrees below normal with half of the overnight lows falling below zero. Let's see if the pattern changes but all eyes will be on the temperatures for the second month of the decade.