StormTeam 3: Coolest night in five months, then more rain coming

High pressure will build into the area today, with a fairly strong developing wind out of the west-northwest. This will help dry out the atmosphere and kick the moisture east of the forecast area. With dry air, winds slowing down tonight, and skies clearing watch for lows to plunge to the 30s for the first time since May. Frost is possible in some parts of the region. The high slides east and more moisture feeds into another disturbance progged for Friday night and Saturday morning. Rain showers are possible with another inch of rain on the horizon. Precipitation marches east again and the conditions remain dry until later next week. In this period we could see temps going back above average again into the mid 60s for early next week.