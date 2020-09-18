StormTeam 3: Cooler to end the week, Warmer to end the Month

Cool and dry fall-like weather is in control over the upper Midwest, but summer wants to hold on a bit longer and looks to make a return next week.

FRIDAY'S FORECAST - FEELIN' LIKE FALL

For Friday, high pressure is keeping the skies clear of clouds and of wildfire smoke. You can expect temps to rise into the low 60s during the afternoon hours, with winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Temps take a dip into the mid 40s overnight, with wind chills by early Saturday morning near 40 degrees give or take.

WEEKEND FORECAST - EASY BREEZY

Winds shift out of the south on Saturday, and will work to bring us warmer air for the next several days. Highs climb to the mid 60s on Saturday amid winds up to 15mph and mostly sunny skies. Wildfire smoke looks to make a return in the upper atmosphere on Saturday, but will not effect air quality at the surface.

Winds become even more dramatic on Sunday, with sustained winds up to 20-25 mph and gusts 35+ mph as temps continue to climb to around 70 degrees for the high temp. A high temperature of 70 degrees is about average for late mid-late September. Expect partly sunny skies on Sunday.

THE WORK WEEK - SUMMER ISN'T LETTING GO

Temps continue to climb into the mid 70s on Monday, and even further towards 80 degrees on Tuesday. A hill or 'ridge' in the jet stream that looks to mostly take hold through the end of September will invite warm air into the Midwest from the south. This means that through the work week - and potentially even through the end of September - you can expect high temps in the 70s. This would be above average, as high temps the last week of September are in the mid-upper 60s. This weather pattern will also make for plenty of sunshine, but clouds and even summer like storms could be a possibility if and when any small disturbance works in. Be sure to enjoy the warm weather before it's gone for good.