StormTeam 3: Cooler temps before more and more chances for snow

TUESDAY: CLOUDS THROUGH MOST OF THE DAY

After a strong snow storm in parts of Iowa Monday, with some of that nudging into northern Iowa, thinish clouds and cooler temps will loom over the area Tuesday. Osage, IA reeived half an inch of snow, while other areas further south received substantially more.



Low temps through Thursday will be near or below zero at times, with high temps in the teens and sunshine coming out Wednesday and even Thursday possibly.

SNOWY PATTERN CONTINUES

Another snowstorm is set to shape up this weekend as temps rise above average again. We will fill you in on that storm when we have more information, but know that it doesn't end there. The weather pattern through Febuary looks particularly wet, with above average snowfall expected as the upper atmosphere is primed to develop multiple snow storms.