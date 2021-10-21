StormTeam 3: Cooler temps are here through the weekend

Sprinkle showers will last through the middle of Thursday morning and into the commute for some, so jacket will be needed, especially when you consider these temps.

Temperatures struggle to reach the lower 50s today, and breezy north winds will make for a chilly day and actually push temps towards the low 40s through lunchtime. The rain moves out later in the morning and mostly cloudy skies remain through the rest of the day. With this colder air mass in place, overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 20 and lower 30s, so widespread frost and freeze will be likely Friday morning and again Saturday morning.

The colder weather will stick around through the weekend, and with clouds and showers around on Sunday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s. Some more showers are eppected late Sunday into some of Monday. A subtle warm up is expected on Tuesday, before another chance of rain arrives for the middle of next week.