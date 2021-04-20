StormTeam 3: Cooler temps are here but are they here to stay?

After a very enjoyable, spring-like, weekend, temperatures took a big dip coming into the new workweek. Monday highs across the area ranged from the mid 30s to the low 40s during a time when seasonal averages tend to sit around the upper 50s/low 60s. Tuesday posted similar temperature ranges, around 20 degrees below normal. Although below normal temperatures are not unheard of during the month of April (sometimes we even see winter storms during the month!) some may be wondering when they'll be able to shed the heavier coats and officially pack them away.

The rest of the week does not look to bring about that abrupt of a change, but warmer weather is certainly in the forecast. Wednesday will finish off the recent trend of near 40 temps with Thursday seeing highs rise back near 60. The warm-up will be accompanied by sunnier skies. Friday and into the weekend will feature changing conditions (including rain chances) as temperatures fall back down, this time keeping to the 50s. If you're itching for some outdoor time to clean up the lawn, go for a bike ride or just sit out on the porch, then Thursday will definitely be your day. Or if you're willing to wait, the next workweek has some promising numbers coming our way. Highs could climb into the 60s and even 70s coming into the midweek!