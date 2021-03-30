StormTeam 3: Cooler next few days before warm weekend

TUESDAY: STARTING WITH CLOUDS, BREEZY, AND COOLER

Tuesday begins with clouds across the area as temps drop into the 30s behind a cold front. Winds out of the NW 10-25mph push the wind chills down into the 20s. There will also be a small chance for rain or snow through the morning hours as the cold front moves through. Skies become gradually less cloudy as the day goes on and temps increase into the mid 40s. There will be an increased risk for fire both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with winds gusting to 35mph and relative humidity values between 20-40%.

WEDNESDAY: LAST DAY OF MARCH FEELS LIKE WINTER, MOSTLY SUNNY

Temps drop into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens, Wednesday morning as cool air continues to funnel in with clear skies. High temps Wednesday only reach the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Wednesday will feel like winter, but it may be one of our last winter-like days of the season as warmer air is set to move in and stay. Wednesday will be mostly sunny.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: SOUTHERLY WINDS REVIVE SPRING

Winds slowly turn out of the south Thursday as temps begin to climb. Thursday will be sunny, with light winds, and with high temps in the mid 40s. Friday is much warmer with highs near 60 degrees as winds pick back up.

THE WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WAY ABOVE AVERAGE

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and likely in the 70s Sunday. Both days look mostly sunny, and Saturday looks to be calm in terms of winds. More above average temperatures are likely into the following week, but this time with increased chances for rain.