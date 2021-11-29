StormTeam 3: Cooler Tuesday Before Wednesday Warm Up

Evening cold front has now passed return winds to out of the north and west overnight.

Northwest winds will continue into Tuesday keeping temperatures mild in the low to mid 40s. Light clouds will build in overnight ahead of an approaching warm front early Wednesday morning but some clearer skies should be present to start the morning. Heavier clouds will drift back in by the early afternoon, favoring more of a mix of sun and clouds to more of a partly cloudy day. This will help to keep temperatures trending cooler.

Another day of isolated cities seeing more sun than others resulting in warmer temps should be expected. The big story will be the warm up heading into Wednesday as once again, widespread 50s and the possibility of even some isolated 60s will be possible as some more warm air drifts in early Wednesday morning as the warm front passes. Expect the chance of mix precip late Tuesday into Wednesday, but the latest model guidance suggest more rain than anything.

By Thursday we start a steady and nominal approach back to a range of daytime highs near the average high for this time of the year. Beyond the workweek and looking to the weekend, we are watching the chances for some snowflakes to end the upcoming weekend. Still far too soon to tell and would be premature to detail any specifics. The possibility is on our radar.