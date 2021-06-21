StormTeam 3: Cooler Monday before more rain chances this week

Monday will be the first below average day of the month of June so far, after the past 3 weeks straight have been mostly way above average.

High temps Monday will top out in the mid to upper 60s, a far cry from the average high of 80 this time of year. And with strong winds kicking today at 15mph and gusting up to 25mph, it may at times may feel even a bit... cooler? Monday will be mostly sunny, but some clouds will be possible at times especially in the afternoon.

Temps gradually increase back into the 80s Wednesday as humidity then begins to follow suit. More chances for rain arrive Thursday and Friday as all that humidity gets squeezed out.