StormTeam 3: Cooler Air for Friday

Cooler air is on the way, which is a bummer of a headline for those who're enjoying these recent above average temps. Don't fret though...it'll be brief before more above normal air returns (just in time for the weekend too!). Canadian high pressure will continue to filter in later this week and ahead of it, a rather potent cold front. The good news is that this front will lack moisture so we're not expecting anything when it comes to precipitation. In fact, more sunshine is on the way with the cold. Temperatures will top off in the middle 20s, below the average, on Friday alongside sunny skies. Just a day after, Saturday, temps will soar back up and some of us could be seeing the 40s!

An even bigger cool down arrives Tuesday next week with highs only in the teens and lows in the single digits.