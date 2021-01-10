StormTeam 3: Cooler Air Will Return

Warmer than normal temperatures have been the talk of the town lately. Mild temperatures have dominated recent forecasts (despite a few colder days here and there), with more mild conditions on the way for this upcoming week. Temperatures will near 40 degrees during the midweek, which is well above the January norm. Despite all this mild weather, we're all still very aware that winter is far from over. As we slip into the second half of the month, we can expect cooler temperatures to return...and that's exactly what we're tracking. The 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook for January 16th through the 20th favors near-normal temperatures for our area. This means temps are expected to drop back into the 20s, near the daily averages for our cities - that and there's an equal chance some days during this time frame could be warmer or cooler than average (but there's no significant data pointing in one direction or another). So enjoy the mild weather while we've got it! More common than not, arctic air would have already made a move into the by this time...but not yet! We haven't faced any negative degree highs this year. Only time will tell if the trend can continue.