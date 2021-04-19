StormTeam 3: Cool and Cloudy to start the week

Sunday provided a brief break from this pattern of cooler weather we have been experiencing, but it's back to your regularly scheduled programming to start off the new work week.

A cold front moved through overnight which brought scattered showers to parts of the area. Now as it moves out and away from us to the south and east, stronger winds packed with colder air are moving in out of the northwest. Temps will remain in the 30s today, briefly touching 40 degrees with a high temperature. Winds at 15-25mph will bring that wind chill down into the 20s for most of the day. Skies will remain cloudy, with a chance for an isolated snowflake possible pretty much all day long.

Tuesday will be a bit more sunny, warmer, and less windy. Highs in the low to mid 40s on a day much more sunny than Tuesday, but likely still with some clouds. Wednesday will be similar with highs in the mid 40s.

Temps climb to near 60 degrees on a sunny Thursday as winds become more southerly. Scattered showers are possible with a cold front Friday, with mild conditions in the mid to upper 50s this weekend.