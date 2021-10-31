StormTeam 3: Chilly Week Ahead

Our first introduction to some cooler weather arrives this week as daytime highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s cover the 7 day forecast.

After seeing a beautiful weekend, a big chill arrives this week as a high pressure system will drift south of the viewing area from the northwest. As it treks south, persistent northerly winds will move through the area giving us some chilly temperatures and daytime highs in the 40s. Overnight this week, expect frosty conditions as we will creep below freezing and find ourselves in the low to mid 20s through the week. If breezy conditions exist, expect the possibility of wind chill values in the teens.

For now, we look to stay dry through the week thanks to high pressure. By the end of the week, high pressure will drift east, returning winds to out of the south. As that happens, a gradual return to the 50s will take place, relieving us from some chilly low 40s.