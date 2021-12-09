StormTeam 3: Tracking our first major winter storm of the season.

StormTeam 3 is continuing to monitor a developing winter storm system that is expected to bring snow to the region Friday into Saturday morning. Winter Storm Watches have now been upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings for the entire KIMT viewing area as there is potential for significant snowfall accumulations. Here's a look at what to expect.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Snow is will move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Friday and continue to fall into Saturday morning. Widespread snow accumulations of 6-9" are now likely for many locations, but there will be a narrow swatch of 9-12" or more of snow across our northern viewing counties in southern Minnesota. Where the heavy snow bands set up on Friday morning will determine the placement of the highest snow accumulations heading through the day. One important note, any shift in the system north or south will change the impacts that could be expected. Gusty conditions are expected as the system wraps up going into Saturday with sustained winds increasing out of the north at 15-25 mph, resulting in some blowing and drifting snow.

POTENTIAL TIMING: Snow will begin to fall Friday morning and continue into early Saturday morning.

IMPACT: With the potential for significant snowfall, plan now for major travel disruptions on Friday and Saturday. Blowing and drifting snow could continue to cause travel impacts into the day on Saturday.

Stay tuned to KIMT News as our StormTeam 3 meteorologists continue to monitor this developing winter storm. You can also stay updated by downloading the KIMT Weather App!