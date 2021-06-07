StormTeam 3: Continued Heat and Humidity on Tuesday

Heading into Tuesday, we'll continue with that summer-like heat and humidity. Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees, and factoring in the humidity, we'll have heat index values in the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon. The heat and humidity may kick off a few showers and thunderstorms, but most of the area will stay dry.
Summer-like heat and humidity continues
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 8:59 PM
