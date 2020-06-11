StormTeam 3: Comfy weekend, heating up next week

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Generally dry and pleasant weather will prevail over the region heading into the weekend, with high temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to near 80. Increasing temperatures expected next week with highs running toward 90.
Highs approach 90 next week
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|9674
|693
|Ramsey
|3680
|167
|Stearns
|2081
|17
|Anoka
|1654
|87
|Nobles
|1599
|6
|Dakota
|1572
|71
|Olmsted
|740
|12
|Washington
|735
|36
|Rice
|594
|3
|Mower
|574
|2
|Kandiyohi
|534
|1
|Scott
|504
|3
|Clay
|490
|31
|Todd
|364
|2
|Wright
|362
|2
|Carver
|261
|2
|Sherburne
|260
|2
|Freeborn
|197
|0
|Benton
|190
|3
|Steele
|173
|0
|Lyon
|158
|2
|Blue Earth
|154
|1
|Martin
|143
|5
|St. Louis
|119
|14
|Cottonwood
|94
|0
|Pine
|94
|0
|Nicollet
|93
|11
|Crow Wing
|87
|9
|Goodhue
|86
|7
|Winona
|86
|15
|Watonwan
|86
|0
|Unassigned
|82
|31
|Otter Tail
|78
|1
|Carlton
|78
|0
|Chisago
|73
|1
|Polk
|67
|2
|Itasca
|58
|12
|Dodge
|55
|0
|Chippewa
|54
|1
|Morrison
|52
|0
|Le Sueur
|50
|1
|Douglas
|48
|0
|Meeker
|47
|1
|McLeod
|46
|0
|Becker
|45
|0
|Isanti
|44
|0
|Jackson
|43
|0
|Murray
|41
|0
|Pennington
|37
|0
|Waseca
|32
|0
|Faribault
|25
|0
|Sibley
|25
|1
|Mille Lacs
|24
|1
|Rock
|23
|0
|Beltrami
|21
|0
|Wabasha
|20
|0
|Fillmore
|20
|1
|Swift
|19
|1
|Brown
|17
|2
|Norman
|16
|0
|Pipestone
|14
|0
|Big Stone
|13
|0
|Aitkin
|13
|0
|Kanabec
|12
|1
|Wilkin
|12
|3
|Marshall
|12
|0
|Cass
|11
|2
|Wadena
|10
|0
|Pope
|10
|0
|Koochiching
|9
|0
|Redwood
|8
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|8
|0
|Renville
|8
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Grant
|6
|0
|Mahnomen
|6
|1
|Houston
|5
|0
|Hubbard
|5
|0
|Traverse
|5
|0
|Roseau
|5
|0
|Red Lake
|4
|0
|Clearwater
|3
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|3
|0
|Stevens
|1
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|4906
|150
|Woodbury
|2957
|38
|Black Hawk
|1813
|53
|Buena Vista
|1343
|4
|Linn
|1005
|80
|Dallas
|973
|26
|Marshall
|931
|18
|Wapello
|661
|22
|Johnson
|633
|8
|Crawford
|587
|2
|Muscatine
|568
|42
|Pottawattamie
|438
|10
|Tama
|419
|29
|Scott
|397
|10
|Dubuque
|371
|21
|Louisa
|354
|11
|Sioux
|332
|0
|Jasper
|276
|17
|Wright
|263
|0
|Washington
|206
|9
|Warren
|182
|1
|Plymouth
|173
|4
|Story
|169
|2
|Allamakee
|121
|4
|Hamilton
|104
|0
|Mahaska
|104
|14
|Poweshiek
|94
|8
|Webster
|88
|1
|Dickinson
|84
|0
|Clarke
|83
|1
|Boone
|79
|0
|Bremer
|74
|6
|Henry
|74
|2
|Taylor
|69
|0
|Des Moines
|68
|2
|Clinton
|67
|1
|Guthrie
|55
|3
|Cedar
|52
|1
|Cherokee
|51
|0
|Benton
|46
|1
|Monroe
|45
|6
|Jefferson
|43
|0
|Shelby
|42
|0
|Osceola
|41
|0
|Marion
|38
|0
|Jones
|38
|0
|Clay
|38
|0
|Franklin
|38
|0
|Hardin
|36
|0
|Lee
|36
|1
|Cerro Gordo
|36
|1
|Iowa
|35
|0
|Clayton
|34
|3
|Buchanan
|34
|1
|Emmet
|34
|0
|Sac
|34
|0
|Davis
|30
|1
|Madison
|30
|2
|Monona
|29
|0
|Pocahontas
|29
|0
|Fayette
|28
|0
|Harrison
|28
|0
|Lyon
|26
|0
|Humboldt
|26
|1
|Delaware
|25
|1
|Winneshiek
|25
|0
|Hancock
|24
|0
|Grundy
|23
|0
|Lucas
|22
|2
|Mills
|21
|0
|Floyd
|19
|1
|Butler
|18
|2
|Carroll
|17
|1
|Calhoun
|16
|0
|Page
|16
|0
|Appanoose
|16
|3
|Kossuth
|16
|0
|Greene
|15
|0
|Ida
|15
|0
|Keokuk
|15
|0
|Chickasaw
|15
|0
|Jackson
|14
|0
|Audubon
|13
|1
|Cass
|13
|0
|Winnebago
|12
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Van Buren
|11
|0
|Adair
|10
|0
|Union
|10
|0
|Palo Alto
|9
|0
|Montgomery
|9
|2
|Ringgold
|7
|0
|Adams
|7
|0
|Mitchell
|6
|0
|Fremont
|4
|0
|Unassigned
|4
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Decatur
|3
|0
|Worth
|3
|0