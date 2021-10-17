StormTeam 3: Comfortable To Start This Week

Heading into this week, the series of "What Season Is It?" continues as we will return back to the 70s.

It seems like just yesterday we were in the 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s. Funny enough, we were. Don't worry, the fall like temperature trends will continue, we will just have to wait till later in the week to see those numbers return to the current conditions category.

For Monday and Tuesday we will return back to the 70s as high pressure continues to move across the upper Midwest bringing plenty of blue skies and sunshine. As the high pressure drifts east, winds will become southerly, allowing for some warmth. Expect a similar look for Monday that we have seen all weekend, only difference is we will be around 10 degrees warmer in some spots than we were just Friday.

Sadly, like all good things, this taste of late spring and early summer must come to an end as the high pressure will depart for the northeast, allowing us to welcome back in rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a surge of some chilly temperatures to finish off the week. For now, forecast confidence is building day by day on the passing system, but temperatures and rain accumulation values are too specific to call being that we are still 5 and 6 days out. For now though, a temperature range from the lower to mid 30s overnight with highs in the low to mid 50s can be planned for.

Have a great week!