StormTeam 3: Comfortable Temperatures Continue On Sunday

High pressure will continue to settle across the Midwest over the weekend, keeping conditions above average heading into Sunday and the week ahead.

For Sunday, temperatures will return to the mid to upper 60s with some of us even reaching 70 degrees. Some clouds will be present early tomorrow morning but by the afternoon, sunshine and blue skies should be out in full force, helping temperatures reach 5 to even 10 degrees above the average in some spots.

Don't expect the above average conditions to disappear anytime soon though as over the next two weeks we sit at around a 60-70% chance of seeing above average temperatures as shown in the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. Having said that, this does not mean that we won't see cool days ahead. It simply indicates that our chances of seeing above average values is greater than either average or below the average.

For next week, temperatures will stay near 70 till about Tuesday. After, a return to the 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s is to be expected.