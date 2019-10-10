Clear

StormTeam 3: Coldest air of the season on its way!

Freeze Watch in place for the viewing area Friday night

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The upper-level low continues to creep closer and closer to the region as the week comes to an end. Main focus will be how quickly the temperatures fall by tonight and Friday night, and how far away the accumulating snowfall ends up staying. Low moves in which will usher in bands of rains, and at times dry spells, into Friday morning. The front speeds in dropping temps that could be near 60 by midnight tonight down into the 30s by sunrise on Friday. Tightening winds around the pressure gradient will pull in very strong winds until Sunday, and peak gusts could approach 40 mph. A widespread freeze is likely for the area as the growing season comes to an end. Highs will tumble into the 40s from Friday through Monday before nicer and more mild temperatures return.

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
