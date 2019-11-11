StormTeam 3: Coldest air of the season

Clear
Lows fall near zero, wind chills below zero

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 2:58 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The coldest air of the season will remain in place through Tuesday night. This will lead to high temperatures in the teens early this week, and low temperatures plunging into the single digits or below zero. Scattered flurries are possible the rest of Monday into Monday night. A decent northwesterly flow will make it feel even colder with breezy conditions in place. Arctic air won't last long as a south wind drives in kicking out the cold high pressure system. Good agreement on a shortwave marching toward the area on Wednesday and Wednesday night giving us an inch of snow. The light snow and cold does continue on Wednesday, but "warmer" temperatures return late this week as highs build into the 30s and could even push 40. A cold front sliding in on Saturday night may produce light snow or a mix.

Tonight: Scattered flurries, cold
Lows: Near zero
Winds: NW 7-15

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold
Highs: Upper teens
Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, still cold and windy
Lows: Low teens
Winds: S 10-2

Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -7°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
