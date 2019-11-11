StormTeam 3: Coldest air of the season

The coldest air of the season will remain in place through Tuesday night. This will lead to high temperatures in the teens early this week, and low temperatures plunging into the single digits or below zero. Scattered flurries are possible the rest of Monday into Monday night. A decent northwesterly flow will make it feel even colder with breezy conditions in place. Arctic air won't last long as a south wind drives in kicking out the cold high pressure system. Good agreement on a shortwave marching toward the area on Wednesday and Wednesday night giving us an inch of snow. The light snow and cold does continue on Wednesday, but "warmer" temperatures return late this week as highs build into the 30s and could even push 40. A cold front sliding in on Saturday night may produce light snow or a mix.

Tonight: Scattered flurries, cold

Lows: Near zero

Winds: NW 7-15

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold

Highs: Upper teens

Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, still cold and windy

Lows: Low teens

Winds: S 10-2