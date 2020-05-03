StormTeam 3: Colder week ahead; early week showers

Photo Gallery 3 Images
I hope you enjoyed the weekend! Things are about to change with a storm system producing waves of showers and rain beginning Monday night into Tuesday. This swing of weather conditions will blitz the area with below average temperatures all week long, which may run for another week.
