StormTeam 3: Colder weather returns to end the workweek.

A cold front is moving into the area, and after it passes, colder air will begin to settle in. High temperatures will be in the 40s on Wednesday, and only 30s for highs Thursday and Friday. Both Thursday and Friday morning will feature temperatures in the lower 20s, and wind chills will likely be in the 10s.
A cold front will usher in colder temperatures for the next few days.
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 6:44 PM
