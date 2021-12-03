StormTeam 3: Colder this weekend while snow falls north

Friday is another mild day with high temps in the mid to upper 40s and more sunny skies! A great day to get a Christmas tree.

Temps cool on Saturday with highs only in the mid 30s with lots of clouds. A large winter storm is taking shape this weekend for the Upper Midwest. Snow begins for northern Minnesota & Wisconsin Saturday and falls through some of Sunday. Accumulation on parts of the north shore could be up to a foot!

Thankfully this will miss us. While Sunday could see an occasional drizzle here or there, and some snowflakes overnight into Monday, we will be hard pressed to get any significant accumulation during this time.

But as temps continue to cool, our luck may run short next week. We need to keep our eyes on another chance Tuesday when high temps are only in the 20s.