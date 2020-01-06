StormTeam 3: Colder temps coming midweek

Surface ridging leading to sunshine early this week as temperatures will be seasonal to start the week. It does turn colder by Tuesday night and early Wednesday with a shot of much colder air coming in. Lows may drop to near zero in some locations with wind chills just below zero. Tuesday during the day will feature very gusty winds with gusts nearing 30-35 mph. A developing area of low pressure looks to swing into the region on Thursday and Friday, however, most of the nasty stuff will stay to our east. Mix and snow will remain in play on Thursday before quickly transitioning to a partly sunny sky on Friday. Weekend starts off quiet on Saturday with lots of sunshine and more temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Keep an eye on later this weekend and early next week with more colder temperatures and snow possibilities.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Lows: Low 20s

Winds: SW 10-18 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy

Highs: Upper 20s, then falling

Winds: W 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, colder

Lows: Low 0s

Winds: NW 5-10