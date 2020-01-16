StormTeam 3: From cold to heavy snow with travel hazards

Temperatures have dropped rapidly during the evening hours of Wednesday and this has left an extremely dangerous chill in the air for Thursday morning. It's imperative, no matter how much time you spend outdoors, that you try to bundle up as much as possible. Wind chills will range from -20 to -30 during the morning hours with the coldest temps right around sunrise. General surface temperatures will remain below zero until the afternoon, where highs will only climb into the single digits.

Now onto the next threat...the impending winter storm.

For some, the Winter Storm Watch that was issued Wednesday evening has been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. This may mean less snow (4-6") but a wintry mixture will bring a chance for ice and significantly impact travel. The further north you go you'll find larger snow estimates with the area looking at in general 5-8". It's worth noting that isolated areas may see more snow. The powerful storm will bring strong winds as well. Gusts will near 35-40 mph which will cause blowing snow. Snow will continue from Friday late morning/afternoon to Saturday morning before midday.

