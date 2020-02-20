Clear

StormTeam 3: Cold this morning, warming for the weekend

Could reach 40 degrees Saturday and Sunday

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 2:48 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 2:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

After the third coldest morning of the winter season, a warm up is coming our way.

High pressure moves east-southeast of the viewing area giving us return flow, a warmer setup, for the weekend.  Highs already will jump from the low single digits on Friday morning to above freezing by Friday afternoon.  Several days in the near future we should ride toward the 40 degree mark into early next week.  A nice taste of spring is coming! 

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -9°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
