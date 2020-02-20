StormTeam 3: Cold this morning, warming for the weekend

Photo Gallery 2 Images
After the third coldest morning of the winter season, a warm up is coming our way.
High pressure moves east-southeast of the viewing area giving us return flow, a warmer setup, for the weekend. Highs already will jump from the low single digits on Friday morning to above freezing by Friday afternoon. Several days in the near future we should ride toward the 40 degree mark into early next week. A nice taste of spring is coming!
