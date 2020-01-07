Clear
StormTeam 3: Cold temps for tonight

Wind chills will be below zero

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

After some parts of the viewing area received an inch of snow or less, the cold begins to drop in.  The cold front makes its way all the way through the market and heads southeast.  Winds will increase out of the north-northwest and lows will drop to near 0 - wind chills below zero.  Luckily, the cold won't stay as a south wind develops ahead of a developing storm system.  Highs will rise into the 40s by Thursday.

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

