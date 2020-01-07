StormTeam 3: Cold temps for tonight

After some parts of the viewing area received an inch of snow or less, the cold begins to drop in. The cold front makes its way all the way through the market and heads southeast. Winds will increase out of the north-northwest and lows will drop to near 0 - wind chills below zero. Luckily, the cold won't stay as a south wind develops ahead of a developing storm system. Highs will rise into the 40s by Thursday.