Photo Gallery 2 Images
After some parts of the viewing area received an inch of snow or less, the cold begins to drop in. The cold front makes its way all the way through the market and heads southeast. Winds will increase out of the north-northwest and lows will drop to near 0 - wind chills below zero. Luckily, the cold won't stay as a south wind develops ahead of a developing storm system. Highs will rise into the 40s by Thursday.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Cold temps for tonight
- StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances
- StormTeam 3: Tracking increasing winds, cooling temps
- StormTeam 3: Warmer temps this week
- StormTeam 3: Colder temps coming midweek
- StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible into tonight
- StormTeam 3: Watch for meteor showers tonight
- StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday
- Stormteam 3: Timing of severe weather tonight
- StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight
Scroll for more content...