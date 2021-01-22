StormTeam 3: Cold sun Friday, fluffy snow for Saturday

Temperatures have dropped dramatically overnight to near zero degrees following a cold front. High pressure keeps skies clear for today, but this is backed by cold air with high temps later Friday only in the low teens. Winds out of the NW 5-10 mph do bring some wind chill below zero in the am and just above zero in the pm, but be thankful because it could be so much worse if the winds were any stronger.

Clouds build overnight ahead of a disturbance Saturday, one which will begin depositing a fluffy snow across the area as early as 11am. Snow continues through early Sunday AM. 2-4" are expected throughout most of the area, but 3-6 are possible in an area in southern Minnesota.

More small scale features will tell us more about this system, but the fact that it will be a fluffy snow means totals will be a bit higher than usual. If the snow is any more fluffy, that would push accumulation up a bit, but also make it easier for plows to handle and for you to shovel!

A second system late Sunday through Monday looks to remain to our south, but could bring snow at times to parts of Northern Iowa. The further into Iowa you are, the better chance you have of seeing snow. Another chance for snow Wednesday.