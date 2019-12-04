Clear
StormTeam 3: Cold plunge for next week

Coldest of the season

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

An Arctic blast is expected to hit the Midwest and Great Lakes for next week.  These will be some of the coldest temps we have seen since last February.  Get ready for below zero readings and wind chills well below zero.  A more defined forecast of exactly what we could see will be a little closer to next week.

Quiet weather expected the rest of the week with several weak disturbances bringing intervals of clouds. Winds will be picking up alongside mostly sunny skies this Wednesday, with highs jumping back into the middle 30s and above the average. This spell of above-normal temperatures will stick around for Thursday as well.

A Canadian cold front will pass overhead Thursday into Friday which will bring cooler temperatures as highs fall into the middle 20s for Friday. We'll remain dry for the rest of the week with little to no precipitation through the rest of the workweek.

Warm air filters in with another low pressure by the weekend. Temps may make a run at 40 for the weekend, and the next threat of snow is back on Sunday and Monday.

