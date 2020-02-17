Clear
StormTeam 3: Cold arrives again for midweek

Wind chills will drop well below zero for Wednesday and Thursday morning

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 3:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Storm system will continue tracking through the area into this evening and tonight. Expect all forms of precipitation including rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Travel will be impacted for the rest of Monday before the chances of the wintry slop comes to an end. Snowfall totals will range between 1-3", with isolated higher amounts possible. The Winter Weather Advisory will run until late this evening. Beyond this system, the rest of the week looks rather quiet weather-wise as we trek ahead. A surge of colder temperatures will invade the area for the middle of the week with at least two nights below zero for air temperatures, and highs staying from the high single digits to the teens. During this span of below average temperatures, high pressure will usher in drier air and lots of sunshine. We may see five or six straight days of sunshine. Much milder Pacific air will spread into the Midwest later this week and weekend providing a spark for the air temperatures and leading to daytime highs approaching 40 for a number of days.

