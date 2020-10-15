StormTeam 3: Cold air has arrived with a chance for a few flakes

Get ready for some of the first wintry action of the season.

As temps cool dramatically behind Wendesday's cold front, the air will be just cold e3nough for some rain to come down as snow or even a wintry mix of rain,snow, and ice - that is should precipitation occur at all.

But indeed, it looks like it will at least once through early next week. Multiple small disturbances in the atmosphere are set to traverse across the Upper Midwest through the weekend, and even through next week. As temps remain on the chilly side, any small disturbance that passes in the overnight freezing hours could spur up some snowfall.

For Thursday and Friday, you can expect sunny skies and high temps in the upper 40s. A very small disturbance in the atmosphere Friday morning could kick up some brief flurries or mixed precipitation, but this chance remains very low.

On Saturday, a warm front from the southwest will move into the area in the early morning hours, and is a bit more likely to spur some precipitation across parts of the area (especially southern MN). Just like Friday, some of this could be some flakes mixed in with the rain. Chances still remain on the low end for Saturday despite the front. Temps rise into the 60s on Saturday with the newly arrived warm air. No accumulation is expected in our area Friday or Saturday. On Sunday, a cold front forming overhead could lead to some more early morning chances, with a better chance of seeing precipitation at all in Iowa sometime Sunday. Yet again, some of this could be snow.

Next work week looks to be an active one, with many low pressure systems set to sling across the Upper Midwest and provide more chances for rain and snow as temps remain below average. No accumulation is forecast yet, but next week has the potential to be our first.