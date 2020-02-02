Clear

StormTeam 3: Cold winter air on the return

That warm up sure didn't last long...

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 7:58 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

After a beautiful Sunday with temps reaching into the 40s, winter is about to return.

Winds will shift to out of the north overnight Sunday. This will mark the beginning of falling temps over the next couple of days as these winds bring cooler air from the north to us. High temps on Monday will only be around 30 degrees, and high temps on Tuesday will be even colder at around 20 degrees. Overnight Tuesday looks to be the coldest point in the forecast period, with low temps just barely above zero! This all comes as a mass of warm air to our south, or a ridge in meteorology, moves to the east coast over the next few days, and cold air moves in behind it.

The atmosphere will be able to produce some snow during the later half of the week, although most of this should be flurries. A snow system will move through Iowa to our south on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it is unlikely to make it close to the MN-IA border. Still, northern Iowa does stand to see some light snow come Tuesday night Wednesday morning.

More chances for light snow come late in the week as temps begin to gradually warm again, but these systems will need continued tracking. As of now, chances remain low. 

