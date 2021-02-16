StormTeam 3: Cold again, but warmer weather coming

Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect again Tuesday morning, but the good news is that the warm up back towards normal has begun. By next week temps will be actually slightly above normal with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills early Tuesday were reaching between 30 to 40 below zero, but temps will warm into the single digits by Tuesday afternoon amid what will be a mostly sunny day. Temps have been below zero constantly since Wednesday Feb 10th at 7pm, so this warm up today breaks a streak that has lasted over 5 and a half days.

Wednesday will be more cloudy, with a slight chance for some flurries as temps continue to warm into the low teens. Highs will hang in the low-mid teens through Friday. Saturday will warm up towards 20 degrees, and Sunday warms even further with temps climbing all the way into the low 30s! Sunday will feature another chance for snow. Monday - Wednesday next week will likely see highs in the low to mid 30s.