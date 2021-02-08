StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory for Tonight & Tuesday Morning

The sun has set and temperatures are continuing to go down coming into our Monday evening. Plan for another dangerously cold night with overnight lows nearing 10 below zero, and wind chills nearing 30 below zero. With wind chills on track to fall so low a Wind Chill Advisory will be going into effect tonight through Tuesday morning. Frostbite will be possible within 30 minuets during this time. Here in the Upper Midwest we're no strangers to cold temps, but it's always nice to be reminded to bundle up when we start getting wind chill alerts. Give yourself some time to warm the car before heading out tomorrow and stay indoors if you can.