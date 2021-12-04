StormTeam 3: Cold Is On The Way

The chance for a few flakes and some mix will be possible as a system drifts north of us, Sunday.

Southerly winds on Sunday will aid for some mild 40s but expect wind chill to remain in the low 30s. Snow chances with some mix will be possible through the morning hours. By the afternoon, these will likely become more spotty rain showers with some mix at play. Heading into Sunday night, temperatures will drop quickly due to a strong but mostly dry cold front that will drift across the region during the afternoon. Temperatures in the teens are likely overnight. Highs in the upper teens will remain through Monday with wind chill values and overnight lows in the single digits.

Better snow chances return for Tuesday.