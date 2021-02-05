StormTeam 3: Cold Arctic air to hold through mid-February

FRIDAY: BLUSTERY, WITH LINGERING TRAVEL WOES

Behind Thursday's Arctic cold front, winds Friday are whipping out of the NW at up to 25mph, gusting to 35mph. This will continue to make for hazardous travel as snow blows and drifts and open areas, while roads are still partially covered in snow across the area as of Friday morning.

Otherwise, Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a high temp of 10 degrees while wind chills remain below zero all day long. Get used to it.

THE WEEKEND: DANGEROUSLY COLD, WITH A CHANCE FOR FLURRIES

Temps continue to take a tumble this weekend, with a high of 2 degrees Saturday, and 2 below zero on Sunday. Yes. That's the high temperature. The wind chills will be far below that, with Sunday morning seeing a feels like temp nearly 40 degrees below zero. That is cold enough for frostbite to take hold on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. There will be various opportunities for some flurries this weekend and Monday as various disturbances roll through Iowa, so be tuned to the forecast for the off chance of snow.

This is all brought by a polar vortex that is edging into our area, with coldest temps still to our north in Canada for the most part.

NEXT WEEK: MORE OF THE SAME

This pattern doesn't change any time soon. Cold air holds strong across the northern US through next week, and likely through mid February. It may not be until the final week of February where we see normal temps again. This will be coldest month of the year, no doubt in my mind.