StormTeam 3: Cloudy, stormy, weather settling in for the weekend

Behind the passing cold front that brought storms Thursday night, we are entering into a pattern of unsettled weather. Northerly winds Friday will keep temperatures cool and skies cloudy. We could see a brief shower or isolated storm throughout the day on Friday given some lingering instability. Temps will reach into the upper 70's, but dew points will slowly be ushered out as the day progresses. Best chance for a glimmer of sun is late this afternoon.

Several small ripples in the jet stream will be pushed our way this weekend, each one destabilizing the atmosphere enough to spark more showers and storms. Another sloth of messy storms can be expected Saturday throughout the middle of the day, but these will not be that strong.

A more organized storm system looks poised to drop into Iowa Sunday evening, where there is a slight risk of severe weather throughout western Iowa. This could have some reaching affects on our area Sunday evening. Best chance to get outside Father's Day is in the morning! More storms for Monday, and then temps hold in the 70s for most of next week.