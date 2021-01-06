StormTeam 3: Cloudy weather ahead, a few flakes Wednesday

Wednesday will be an above average day in terms of temperature, with highs slightly above 32 degrees, but that doesn't mean there isn't a chance for snow.

A weak disturbance in Southwestern Minnesota and Northwestern Iowa was kicking up a wintry mix of precipitation Wednesday morning. Some of this mix was even moving into places in Northern Iowa like Hancock county. This being said, it is unlikely that snow moves into the rest of the area given the weakening trend of this disturbance. Some light flakes and flurries are likely here and there Wednesday, but impactful snow - not so much.

Bottom line, don't expect much in the way of snow Wednesday. However, folks in and near Forest City and Mason City could stand to see some minimal impacts of heavier snow bands move in.

The rest of the forecast looks mostly cloudy through the weekend as temps hold in the mid to upper 20s for highs.