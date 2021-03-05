StormTeam 3: Cloudy start to Friday with sun on the way this weekend

FRIDAY: CLOUDY MORNING, SUN PEAKING THROUGH LATER

Friday begins with some cloudy skies as moisture has slid underneath high pressure overnight. This blanket of clouds will gradually thin over the course of the day as moisture is slowly mixed out, making for some sunshine poking through the clouds later on Friday afternoon. High temps Friday will reach the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: SUNNY SATURDAY, WARM AND WINDY SUNDAY

High pressure remains over the upper Midwest Saturday, allowing for mostly sunny skies and high temps in the upper 40s. Strong winds out of the south at 20mph Sunday will bump those high temps up Sunday to the mid to upper 50s, about 20 degrees above the average for early March. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK: VERY WARM MONDAY, RAIN & POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS WEDNESDAY

The warm temps stick around Monday and Tuesday with highs around 60 degrees. Monday will be the nicest day to get outside as it will be mostly sunny with light winds. An approaching storm late Tuesday will kick up rain, and possibly even some thunderstorms, into Wednesday. The weather pattern for the remainder of the week can best be described as disturbed. On/off rain and snow will be possible into the weekend as multiple disturbances pass by while temps drop back to whats normal for this time of year with highs near 40 degrees.