StormTeam 3: Cloudy skies for most of Wednesday

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Wednesday, with a bit of sun popping out later today in between some clouds. Temps will steadily rise form thge mid/upper 50s in the morning to the low 70s this afternoon. Light winds make for a pleasant fall day.

A system moving in from the south will skirt our area with scattered to isolated showers starting as soon as very late Wednesday night. These scattered to isolated showers will make for breif rain for some during the Thursday morning commute, and more are possible through the rest of the day.

Some isolated chances for rain here and there Friday/Saturday with highs well into the 70s. A cold front Sunday brings more rain chances into Monday will highs in the mid to upper 60s.