After a rainy and snowy Tuesday, the next several days are looking to be much calmer.

Clouds cover the area for all of Wednesday, with winds out of the north keeping temps in the mid 30s most of the day. Clouds finally clear overnight, paving the way for a mostly sunny thanksgiving day with temps in the mid 40s.

The sunshine hold on through Saturday with temps holding in the 40s. Expect a cool down early next week.