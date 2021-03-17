StormTeam 3: Cloudy St. Pats, warmer into the weekend

A brief bout of snow fell across parts of the area early Wednesday, with accumulations around half an inch in some spots as roads became slick. There is a potential for more brief flurries through 9am as this area of disturbed weather moves into Wisconsin.

The rest of St. Patrick's Day will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and a high temp of around 40 degrees. Winds pick up to 15mph out of the NE overnight as clouds begin to wane. Temps reach the mid to upper 40s on Thursday as clouds are slowly ushered out. Sunny skies for most of Friday and Saturday as temps reach the 50s by Saturday. Rain will move in late Sunday, possibly lasting through much of next week.

It's also worth a mention the severe chance to our south today. A dangerous situation in MS, AL, LA, and AR this afternoon and evening. A high risk (5/5) for severe weather, the first since 2019, has been issued form the Storm Prediction Center. Widespread severe weather is expected, with a particularly high potential for large and strong tornadoes. Not a bad idea to reach out to friends or family in the area and make sure they have a plan.